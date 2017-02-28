West Virginia Senate passes right-to-work provision

The West Virginia Senate has voted to clarify the right-to-work law facing a union court challenge after enactment last year.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2mAcrTC ) reports that the Republican-controlled Senate split 22-12 along party lines to advance the bill.
The state AFL-CIO and other unions obtained a preliminary injunction against the law last year arguing it constitutes illegally taking union assets since they have to represent all employees in a union shop including those who would opt out from paying union dues under the law.
The new bill would remove provisions that would seem to exempt building and construction trade unions and a section that could be interpreted to apply it to public-employee unions only.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump says enforcement has been effectively blocked since August.
Comments