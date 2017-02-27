Lawmaker pushes for state to buy sliver of Bears Ears land

In the hopes that the new Bears Ears National Monument will be rescinded, a Utah lawmaker is already making plans that would allow the state to redesignate a small slice of area and make it a state park.
Republican bill sponsor Rep. Michael Noel said Monday that the resolution would protect about 1,000 acres of land that Native Americans consider spiritual near a set of rock formations for which the Bears Ears area is named.
That is only a tiny part of the 1.35 million acres protected in the monument, all of which are considered spiritual.
The state could buy the land if the monument is reversed because of a U.S. law allowing Washington to sell the land to states and local governments if it's used for recreation or public purpose.
