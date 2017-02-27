National Politics

February 27, 2017 2:07 PM

Lawmaker pushes for state to buy sliver of Bears Ears land

By HALLIE GOLDEN Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

In the hopes that the new Bears Ears National Monument will be rescinded, a Utah lawmaker is already making plans that would allow the state to redesignate a small slice of area and make it a state park.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Michael Noel said Monday that the resolution would protect about 1,000 acres of land that Native Americans consider spiritual near a set of rock formations for which the Bears Ears area is named.

That is only a tiny part of the 1.35 million acres protected in the monument, all of which are considered spiritual.

The state could buy the land if the monument is reversed because of a U.S. law allowing Washington to sell the land to states and local governments if it's used for recreation or public purpose.

