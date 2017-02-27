Arkansas bill supports the development of workforce centers

Arkansas educators, business leaders and lawmakers are pushing legislation to support the development of regional workforce centers.
Gravette School District Superintendent Richard Page tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2l57ZPP ) the bill would join school districts with post-secondary schools, cities and counties to create workforce development center authorities.
The school districts would work through the organizations to acquire land and borrow funding to build regional workforce training centers. The centers would offer job training during the day for high school students and adult programs at night.
For example, Little Rock School District is planning to offer classes in health professions, technology, teacher preparation and construction trades in the 2017-18 academic year. The district also plans to reinvigorate its law enforcement program.
Republican Rep. Dan Douglas says the House Education Committee plans to look over the proposal on Tuesday.
