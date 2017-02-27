More guns in more places: Bills head to Wyoming governor

Ordinary citizens could carry guns into government meetings and teachers could bring them to school under a pair of bills that have passed the Wyoming Senate.
The measures head back to the House for a concurrence vote before going to Gov. Matt Mead to consider.
The Senate voted 20-10 Monday to allow guns in government meetings except those held in places where guns are prohibited, such as college campuses.
The Senate considered but decided not to change the bill to allow local governments to decide for themselves if they wanted guns at their public meetings. Opponents said confusion could result if some cities and counties allowed guns at meetings and others didn't.
School officials would be allowed to carry guns in schools under a bill that passed the Senate 28-2.
