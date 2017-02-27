The Republican manager of a House bill designed to erase a North Carolina law limiting LGBT rights says the measure won't get debated and voted upon unless Gov. Roy Cooper lets fellow Democrats support it.
Rep. Chuck McGrady of Hendersonville told reporters Monday night the measure addressing House Bill 2 will remain parked in committee for now. McGrady says Cooper's position is causing Democrats to back off and closes a path to pass the measure.
Cooper complains the bill could require municipal voters to sign off before city councils enact anti-discrimination protections. Cooper offered another option. McGrady says the bill's future is "in the governor's hands."
McGrady acknowledged time is a factor — the NCAA opposes HB2 and soon could refuse championship events in the state without a fix.
