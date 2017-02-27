Candidates for Wisconsin superintendent face off at forum

Candidates to be Wisconsin's top education official will meet for their first head-to-head forum since advancing from last week's primary election.
The race to lead Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction is proving to be feisty, with bribery allegations and accusations of improperly using work email to campaign.
Incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz will meet Monday at a noon forum in Milwaukee. The election is April 4.
Holtz was accused of trying to bribe a primary opponent to drop out of the race — a charge he denies. And on Friday a liberal group disclosed an email showing Holtz solicited campaign advice when he was superintendent of the Whitnall School District last year.
The race is officially nonpartisan but Democrats back Evers and Holtz is running as a conservative.
Comments