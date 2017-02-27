National Politics

February 27, 2017 10:48 AM

Benjamin's sentencing in prison bribe case delayed to Friday

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Sentencing has been delayed until Friday for a former state senator who pleaded guilty to paying bribes for prison contracts.

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate had been set Monday to sentence Irb Benjamin of Madison, but rescheduled the hearing last week.

Lawyer Joseph Hollomon asked for the delay, saying Benjamin needs more time to prepare and "attend to medical issues."

Benjamin admitted in court that he paid bribes to former Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps to obtain contracts at state prison work centers and county jails. Brandon businessman Cecil McCrory and Epps pleaded guilty to charges connected to the bribery scheme in February 2015. Epps awaits sentencing.

Benjamin faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. Prosecutors also want him to forfeit money he gained.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos