Police say suspect killed in shootout with Shelby officers

Authorities say a 27-year-old man wanted on gun charges was killed in a shootout with Shelby police officers.
Local media outlets report Shelby officers were attempting to serve a warrant early Monday for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Investigators say the suspect tried to hide behind the home, and when officers followed, he shot at them. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not yet released the names of the suspect or the officers involved. The officers were not injured.
The incident occurred just a mile from where an officer was killed trying to serve a warrant.
Shelby Officer Tim Brackeen was fatally shot in September while trying to arrest Irving Fenner, who was wounded. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Comments