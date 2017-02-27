NY speeds up Nassau Expressway flood protection project

New York state officials say reconstruction of a portion of a Long Island highway that's susceptible to flooding will be completed ahead of schedule.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday at a community center in Lawrence that the project to raise the Nassau Expressway will be completed by the end of 2019. The original timeline called for completion by 2025.
The Democrat says the $130 million infrastructure improvement could help 400,000 residents use the expressway as an evacuation route during extreme storms. Cuomo also highlighted the potential for an economic surge in Long Island provided by the revamped highway.
The Nassau Expressway connects Nassau County to Queens and also links communities to John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Design drafts on the expressway will begin in May. Construction is planned to start by January 2019.
