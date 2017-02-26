Advocates question plan for college for foster care youth

Some child advocates say a plan by a nonprofit group to convert a southern West Virginia campus into a college specifically for children transitioning out of the foster care system is not a good idea.
Tina Faber runs a state program called Mentoring with Oversight for Developing Independence with Foster Youth, or MODIFY. She tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2lJSBFw ) that it's very important for children in foster care to live a normal life and to be with peers who aren't foster children.
Faber says many of the children she's worked with likely wouldn't choose to attend this type of college.
Earlier this month, Olathe, Kansas-based KVC Health Systems announced it is taking over several buildings at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery.
