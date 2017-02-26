National Politics

2 officers hit by fleeing vehicle suffer minor injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Charlotte detectives say they've arrested a man whose vehicle struck a police offer and a state Alcohol Law Enforcement while trying to flee from authorities.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday an ALE officer shot at the escaping vehicle minutes after midnight. Police say the two officers struck suffered minor injuries and one person is in custody. No one else was hurt.

Detectives say 37-year-old Jerel Manvil Rhoades was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, felony hit and run and impaired driving.

Law officers say they were investigating a parked vehicle a few blocks away from the downtown arena that hours earlier hosted a college basketball championship game. Police say the incident wasn't related to any sanctioned event of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

