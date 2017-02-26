Mayoral candidate sues Southaven over sign restrictions

Southaven has suspended its campaign sign rules after a mayoral candidate sued, arguing that the restrictions hurt political newcomers like him.
Tommy Henley is one of at least two candidates challenging Mayor Darren Musselwhite, The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2lGUo08) reported.
Musselwhite said, aldermen suspended the sign regulations pending further review.
"They did not want to risk the cost to our taxpayers from a potential lawsuit over a temporary issue," he said.
Henley sued Tuesday in federal district court in Oxford. His lawsuit asks permanent changes and a temporary order barring enforcement of limits on the size, number and style of campaign signs and a ban on all signs until 45 days before an election.
The suit notes that although absentee voting begins March 3 for this election, the ordinance would have barred signs before March 18.
Musselwhite said, "I abided by the rules in 2013 as a challenger against an incumbent candidate and won the mayoral election."
He beat Greg Davis, who was then facing trial in a suit filed by the state auditor alleging that he had misused nearly $170,000 in city money. A Hinds County chancery judge later ordered Davis to pay it back.
