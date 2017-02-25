Iowa high court: Age enough to order elder abuse protection

In a split decision, the Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that age alone is enough to show a person needs protection from elder abuse under a state law enacted in 2014.
The ruling Friday comes in the case of Judith Chapman, 69, of Grimes, who successfully obtained an elder abuse protection order against her adult son, John Wilkinson Jr., in late 2014. Chapman had bought a mobile home in 2008 and later transferred title to Wilkinson, telling him that when she died, the trailer would be his inheritance.
After an adult daughter moved into the trailer, Wilkinson demanded $35,000 to transfer title back to his mother, according to court records. When she refused, he posted eviction notices on her door three different times, leading Chapman to seek the protection order. A lower court granted the order, and the Court of Appeals affirmed it.
On Friday, Justice David Wiggins wrote that the law defines a vulnerable adult as a person 60 or older who is unable to protect himself or herself as a result of "age or a mental or physical condition." Three other justices agreed.
In a dissent, Justice Edward Mansfield was joined by Justices Thomas Waterman and Bruce Zager in saying there was no evidence that Chapman was unable to protect herself because of her age. The dispute, the dissent said, should have been worked out in a title proceeding.
An attorney for Wilkinson, Carmen Eichmann of Des Moines, said the case is likely to get the attention of the Iowa Legislature, which she believes should tweak the language in the fairly new law to show that a person must show he or she cannot protect themselves from abuse, and not simply declare that being older than 60 entitles them to the protection.
"The bottom line here is, having a normal, working man be declared an elder abuser — I think the dissent made it very clear how significant that is," Eichmann said. "That's a sad thing here."
A phone number for Chapman, who represented herself in the case, could not be found.
Comments