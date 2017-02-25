National Politics

Proposal to let schools eliminate tenure is defeated

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Wyoming lawmakers have defeated a proposal to let school districts eliminate teacher tenure programs.

The Casper Star Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2mwPSOX ) on Saturday that the House Education Committee rejected the bill on a 9-0 vote.

The bill had passed the Senate earlier this month on a 16-14 vote.

Casper Democrat Rep. Debbie Bovee says the measure was unfair to educators at a time when the Legislature is considering deep cuts to education.

Tenure in Wyoming is technically known as continuing status. It allows teachers in their fourth year to get a contract that says they can be fired only for actions related to their job performance and not unrelated issues.

