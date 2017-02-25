Protest held at Las Cruces office of New Mexico congressman

A crowd of about 200 people protested outside the Las Cruces office of Rep. Steve Pearce, the sole Republican member of New Mexico's congressional delegation.
The Las Cruces Sun-News (https://goo.gl/4oYvUS ) reports that demonstrators said they participated in the event because the 2nd District lawmaker didn't have an in-person town hall during the congressional recess this past week.
Protesters expressed frustrations about various concerns, including health care, public lands and President Donald Trump.
Pearce held a telephone town hall recently and spokeswoman Kelley Christensen says Pearce couldn't have a town hall in his district this past week because he's been traveling overseas on congressional business.
Christensen says Pearce will hold both in-person telephonic town halls in the future.
Comments