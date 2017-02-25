Ex-judge admits reducing fine in exchange for sexual favors

A former village justice in northern New York has pleaded guilty to abusing his position as a judge.
Delmar House admitted that during his eight-year tenure in the Village of West Carthage Court he reduced a fine for a defendant who appeared before him in exchange for sexual favors.
The 49-year-old House, who resigned from the position a year ago, also admitted that he paid a portion of that defendant's fines in exchange for additional sexual favors.
House entered his guilty pleas on Friday in Jefferson County Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May to up to six months in jail and five years of probation. He's also expected to be ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
Comments