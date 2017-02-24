National Politics

Helicopter crashes near New Jersey apartment complex

The Associated Press
CHATHAM, N.J.

A helicopter with two people on board has crashed near an apartment complex in New Jersey after its tail hit a garage.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter went down near the Chatham Village Apartments, about three miles south of the Morristown Airport. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The FAA says the helicopter, a Robinson R44, is registered to a Delaware address. The condition of the two people aboard was not immediately known.

Sean Flood, who lives nearby, tells NJ.com the helicopter appeared to have struck a one-story garage before hitting the ground. He says he saw a man taking items from the helicopter as authorities were securing the scene.

