National Politics

February 24, 2017 8:41 PM

Los Angeles County officials warn political group over flier

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Government lawyers are warning the campaign behind an upcoming Los Angeles ballot measure that would restrict large real estate projects to stop mailing a flier that looks like an official eviction notice.

In a letter Friday, the Los Angeles County Counsel's office warned the Coalition to Preserve LA that the political group must stop using images and text that resemble a county sheriff's department "notice to vacate."

The coalition, which argues that Measure S will keep luxury development in check, did not return a message left after business hours.

Voters in the city of Los Angeles will decide on the measure March 7.

The counsel's office gave the group a Monday deadline to confirm that it would pull the mailer.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos