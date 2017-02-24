Wisconsin attorney general appeals redistricting ruling

2:40 Charges filed in Olathe Austins shooting Pause

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:59 Shooting victim from Olathe is being called a hero

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

1:27 Southwest Airlines dancing flight attendant at KCI

1:41 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall