Police in northeast Arkansas shoot juvenile robbery suspect

Arkansas State Police say a juvenile is hospitalized after being shot by a police officer in northeast Arkansas.
Police say the juvenile is hospitalized in undisclosed condition in Memphis, Tennessee, after being shot early Friday by an Osceola officer.
State police say Osceola officers were responding to a convenience store robbery along Interstate 55 when the juvenile suspect got into a vehicle in the parking lot outside the store and was shot by an officer who was trying to get the suspect out of the vehicle.
A second juvenile was arrested as a suspect in the robbery and a third juvenile ran from the scene.
No names or the ages of the juveniles were immediately released.
