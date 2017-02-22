National Politics

February 22, 2017 11:01 PM

House panel OKs change to how voter initiatives reach ballot

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Republicans who dominate an Arizona House committee have voted to change how citizens can qualify propositions for the ballot.

The 8-4 party-line vote in the Appropriations Committee came just before 10 p.m. Wednesday after people waited all day to testify. Committee Chairman Don Shooter finally brought HCR 2029 up for discussion about 45 minutes before the vote.

Shooter's proposal requires 10 percent of voters in each of the state's 30 legislative districts to sign petitions before an initiative makes the ballot. That's a change from requiring a statewide percentage of eligible voters to sign.

Voters would have to approve Shooter's proposal because it changes the state Constitution.

Republicans are proposing a slate of bills changing the initiative process in the wake of voters' November approval of a minimum wage increase.

