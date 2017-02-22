Arkansas lawmakers consider civics test for students

The Arkansas House of Representatives has passed a bill requiring high school students to pass the U.S. naturalization test in order to receive their diploma.
The bill that moved on to the Senate Wednesday requires students to correctly answer 60 out of 100 questions on a civics test identical to the one used by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that's taken by immigrants seeking citizenship.
The test is free and students would be allowed to take it as many times as necessary between the 9th and 12th grades until they pass.
Republican Rep. Bruce Cozart says 15 states currently have the requirement, and 22 more states are considering similar legislation. Cozart says people need to know the information in the test to be productive citizens.
Before the bill passed the House, Cozart was questioned about whether another test would burden students. According to the representative, the exam would only take about an hour and that it's a "very simple test."
To become naturalized citizens, immigrants must go through a long list of requirements, including passing a 10-question civics test on U.S. government and history. Some questions that may be on the test include, 'What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution?' and 'If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?'
