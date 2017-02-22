Fired Hardy police chief under state police investigation

Arkansas State Police are investigating fired Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose for alleged theft and fraud.
State Police Trooper Liz Chapman says the investigation is at the request of prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce. Boyce said he was asked by Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson to investigate allegations of felony theft and fraud by Rose.
Jackson declined comment on details of the investigation.
Rose told The Jonesboro Sun that he encouraged the investigation to prove the allegations against him are not true.
Rose was fired in January for what Jackson said was insubordination, fraudulent behavior and abuse of his position of authority.
The Hardy City Council on Tuesday named interim Police Chief Tamara Taylor as police chief.
Comments