Bill to allow armed school staff goes to Senate floor

A Senate committee has advanced a bill that would allow K-12 school personnel to carry concealed guns.
It'll be up to each school district whether to allow armed staff.
The Senate Education Committee voted 5-0 Wednesday to send House Bill 194 to the full Senate for debate.
Supporters of the bill say it would deter attacks on schools and provide a means for schools to defend themselves in the event of an attack. They expect the bill would be particularly helpful to districts with rural schools far from local police.
Opponents expressed fears of an accidental discharge in a classroom and questioned whether staff with guns would receive adequate training to handle an active shooter.
The committee endorsed several changes that provide districts with some guidance on training and implementation.
