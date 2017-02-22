Email shows Holtz was counting on 'reform group' to help

A newly released email shows Wisconsin state superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz was counting on an unnamed "reform group" to raise money and help organize his campaign.
The email was obtained by the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now and released Wednesday. Holtz finished second in Tuesday's primary and will face incumbent Tony Evers in the April 4 election.
Holtz told The Associated Press following his second-place finish that he welcomed money from outside groups to help him get his message out.
Holtz sent the email on Jan. 12, 2016, when he was superintendent of the Whitnall School District. In it, Holtz says he has been "officially asked by a reform group ... who will do all of the fundraising, organizing, etc."
Holtz supports expanding private school choice offerings.
