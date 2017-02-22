Nonprofit accuses Nevada Senator of violating constitution

A nonprofit policy research group has accused state Sen. Heidi Gansert of violating the state constitution's clause about separation of powers.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2m89j4G ) that the Nevada Policy Research Institute filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming that Gansert, R-Reno, violates the state constitution by serving as a senator and working in the state's executive branch as executive director for external relations at the University of Nevada, Reno.
According to the lawsuit, plaintiff Doug French wants Gansert's state position and is qualified for it.
A Gansert spokesman says the senator has not seen the lawsuit and has no comment.
The Nevada Policy Research Institute, a conservative think tank, previously sued state Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, who then worked for the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.
