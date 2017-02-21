East Texas congressman forgoes town halls, ducks protesters

A conservative East Texas Republican congressman has chosen to forgo town hall forums before constituents for fear of drawing demonstrations by protesters of President Donald Trump.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert said he was concerned that "groups from the more violent strains of the leftist ideology ... who are preying on public town halls" would "wreak havoc and threaten public safety."
Instead, Gohmert said he is holding "telephone town halls." He said that in the time it takes to appear live before 30 to 100 constituents, he can communicate with thousands by telephone conference with telephone company assurance that participants are residents of his East Texas district.
Gohmer also is addressing groups such as the Tyler Young Professionals Network, which he addressed at a Tuesday luncheon.
