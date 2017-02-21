Chiloquin settles suit over free speech at council meetings

The southern Oregon city of Chiloquin has settled a freedom of speech lawsuit filed against it out of court.
The Herald and News reports (https://is.gd/Ai5zze ) that plaintiff Richard Twamley confirmed Monday that his lawsuit against the city was resolved through a settlement. Details on the settlement were not immediately available.
Twamley filed suit against Chiloquin and former Mayor Joe Hobbs in October 2016 for an incident in December 2015 when Hobs denied Twamley the opportunity to speak during a city council meeting. Twanley sought $1.7 million for the denial of his First Amendment rights.
According to the lawsuit, Twamley planned to speak to the council about a 2014 legal settlement between the city and the Chiloquin Rodeo Association but Hobbs ruled his comments were out of order.
