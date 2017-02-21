Deadline approaches to apply for Indiana Supreme Court

The deadline for attorneys to apply to become an Indiana Supreme Court justice is noon on March 3.
The Judicial Nomination Commission announced in January it was accepting applications to replace Justice Robert D. Rucker, who is retiring this spring.
The commission, chaired by Chief Justice Loretta Rush, recruits and interviews applicants for appellate judicial vacancies. It also includes three lawyers elected by their peers and three citizens who are appointed by the governor.
Applicants must be an Indiana resident and a member of the Indiana bar for ten years or an Indiana judge for five years. The commission will review applications and interview qualified candidates in March and April. The commission will recommend three finalists. Holcomb then has 60 days to make an appointment.
