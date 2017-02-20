National Politics

More privacy sought for Nevada parents who give up babies

CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide more confidentiality protections for parents who legally surrender their infants to emergency service providers.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lgHq8H) the legislation sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mark Manendo was heard Monday in a Senate committee.

Under the bill, hospitals wouldn't be allowed to provide identifying information about parents who surrendered their infant to a child welfare agency.

An exception would be given if a baby shows signs of abuse or neglect.

Parents are allowed to give up their children younger than a month old to emergency service providers under the state's Safe Haven Law.

The bill changes the 2001 law so that a child welfare agency no longer has to provide notice of the child's custody hearings to the biological parent.

