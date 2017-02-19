Lawmakers move vacation rentals bill forward

A measure is moving through the Utah legislature to let homeowners use their residences for nightly and short-term rentals through websites such as Airbnb.
The Spectrum reports (http://bit.ly/2mcv3Ik) the bill approved by a house committee would ban cities from prohibiting short-term rentals where the homeowner lives onsite.
Cities would still be able to ban or regulate short-term rentals of whole properties, but could not use Airbnb or similar websites to identify people who are renting rooms.
Many local government officials from cities like St. George oppose the bill.
St. George Mayor Jon Pike said the measure adds conflict for neighborhoods and may impact tourist-heavy communities unequally.
Herriman Republican Rep. John Knotwell sponsored the bill and says he's working with local officials to address their concerns.
