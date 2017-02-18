Federal staffers coming Monday to tour flood damage

On Monday, staff members of the U.S. House and Senate appropriations committees are visiting Louisiana to tour areas of the state damaged in last year's floods.
Two major floods hit Louisiana in 2016: the first in March and the second in August. All told, 56 of Louisiana's 64 parishes were declared federal disaster areas after the floods.
KATC-TV (http://bit.ly/2kTS6aR ) reports Louisiana's senators sent a letter Friday to Gov. John Bel Edwards, asking that he add the state's Acadiana region to the tour. U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy say the area sustained tremendous flooding.
The governor's office confirmed the visit and said even though every parish that was damaged won't be visited in person, due to the committee's time constraints, all regions will be included in their presentation.
