Deputies shoot, wound man during standoff in NE Wisconsin

Authorities say a disturbance call escalated and ended with a 52-year-old Wittenberg man being shot by deputies in Shawano County of northeastern Wisconsin.
The Shawano County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. His name and condition have not been released.
Authorities responded just before 5 p.m. Friday to a report of a distraught man in the Town of Almon who allegedly threatened violence. The statement says efforts to speak with him via phone were unsuccessful because he was too verbally aggressive. Around 7:30 p.m. the suspect tried to drive away and allegedly made threatening actions against law enforcement officers. Deputies then opened fire, striking the man.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is overseeing the investigation.
