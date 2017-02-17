Judge awards sanctions against state in 'motor voter' suit

A federal judge has awarded sanctions against the Texas attorney general's office after attorneys accused the state of sabotaging the deposition process in a lawsuit over the state "motor voter" law by delaying the release of documents to be used in questioning of witnesses.
In a five-page opinion filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia ordered the state to produce the requested documents in a timely manner and foot the bill for redoing the depositions and the other costs caused by the delays.
The Texas Civil Rights Project is suing the state, accusing the Texas Department of Public Safety of inconsistent enforcement of the "motor voter" law. That law automatically registers to vote anyone who applies for a Texas driver's license or an amendment to the license.
