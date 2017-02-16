NY expands energy relief policy for low-income residents

New York state is expanding its Energy Affordability Policy.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that $12 million will be added to provide nearly two million low-income New Yorkers with direct energy cost relief annually. The money will allow 50,000 customers to participate and brings the total program benefits to $260 million.
The policy change will boost the number of low-income utility customers receiving monthly discounts from approximately 1.1 million to 1.7 million.
The policy, which was announced last year, limits energy costs for low-income New Yorkers to no more than approximately 6 percent of household income, on average. That's half of what many New Yorkers are currently paying.
