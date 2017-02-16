Snyder set special election to fill Detroit-area House seat

Special races to fill a vacancy created by a Detroit-area lawmaker's resignation will be held in regularly scheduled elections in August and November.
Gov. Rick Snyder announced Thursday that the primary to succeed former Rep. Brian Banks will be Aug. 8. The general election will be held Nov. 7.
Banks, a third-term Democrat from Harper Woods, resigned last week as part of a plea deal after being charged with submitting fraudulent pay stubs to secure a $3,000 loan in 2010.
Snyder says he wanted to hold the special election as soon as possible but also not schedule a separate election just for Banks' seat, which would have cost communities more money.
The 1st House District includes Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores and a portion of Detroit.
