Damaged shingles get new Lincoln mission: Cover old dump

Lincoln officials have devised a new use for hail-damaged roof shingles: Cover the old city dump.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2llIVTX ) that the City Council is expected to vote Feb. 27 on a proposal to lift its ban on shingles at the North 48th Street site, which is used as a construction and demolition landfill.
Assistant public works director Donna Garden told the council this week that the shingles will help keep rainwater from flowing through the garbage and carrying potential pollutants into the groundwater. Old dumps weren't required to be built with the liners now required as pollution barriers.
Garden says she doesn't know why the city had barred shingles from the dump.
