Police chief suspended for 2nd time since December

A Louisiana town's police chief has been suspended for the second time since December.
The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2kNx4KL ) that Ferriday Mayor Sherrie Jacobs suspended Police Chief Arthur Lewis for 30 days without pay. The mayor on Wednesday cited unspecified "administrative issues" as the reason for suspending Lewis.
Jacobs also suspended Lewis in December following the firings of two police officers and a dispatcher. The mayor has declined to elaborate on the circumstances of Lewis' previous suspension.
The Ferriday Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to keep Lewis in the post. Alderman Glenn Henderson expressed hope that the board could resolve the matter by meeting with the mayor and police chief.
