Scott traveling to Quebec to meet with premier

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is traveling to Quebec City for his first official meetings with his counterpart in Quebec, the state's largest trading partner.
Scott's schedule Wednesday includes meetings with Premier Philippe Couillard and multiple members of his cabinet, as well as business and industry groups in the province. The two are planning to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.
Scott also is giving a keynote address at a luncheon hosted by Quebec's Association for the Production of Renewable Energy, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Federation of Chambers of Commerce on Thursday.
There's $5 billion generated in trade across the Vermont-Quebec border annually.
Some officials joining Scott include Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson, Transportation Secretary Joseph Flynn, Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore, and Commerce Secretary Michael Schirling.
Comments