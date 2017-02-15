National Politics

February 15, 2017 7:45 AM

The Latest: Police: Officer returns fire, wounds suspect

The Associated Press
ROSWELL, N.M.

The Latest on a police shooting in Roswell (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

Roswell police say a suspect who shot at a police officer was wounded by the officer's return fire.

Police say the officer was not struck or injured in the incident early Wednesday morning outside a motel.

Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth says the suspect was taken to a hospital.

No additional information was immediately available on the condition of the suspect or the circumstances of the incident.

Wildermuth says several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

___

6:25 a.m.

The Roswell Police Department says one of its officers was involved in a shooting outside a motel early Wednesday morning.

The Police Department said in a brief statement that several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

The statement did not provide additional details, including whether anybody was injured or arrested.

A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for updated information.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos