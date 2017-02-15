The Latest: Police: Officer returns fire, wounds suspect

The Latest on a police shooting in Roswell (all times local):
6:45 a.m.
Roswell police say a suspect who shot at a police officer was wounded by the officer's return fire.
Police say the officer was not struck or injured in the incident early Wednesday morning outside a motel.
Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth says the suspect was taken to a hospital.
No additional information was immediately available on the condition of the suspect or the circumstances of the incident.
Wildermuth says several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.
6:25 a.m.
The Roswell Police Department says one of its officers was involved in a shooting outside a motel early Wednesday morning.
The Police Department said in a brief statement that several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.
The statement did not provide additional details, including whether anybody was injured or arrested.
A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for updated information.
