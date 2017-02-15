No injuries when cop fires at woman armed with butcher knife

Authorities say no one was injured when a Rochester police officer fired at a butcher knife-wielding woman who was chasing another woman.
Police say officers responded around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person being threatened by a former friend. When officers arrived at the scene on Garson Avenue they saw a 37-year-old woman with a large butcher knife chasing a woman on a porch.
Officials say when the woman with the knife ignored an officer's commands to drop the weapon, the officer fired a shot at her. She wasn't hit.
Police say the woman eventually surrendered. She's charged with felony stalking and misdemeanor menacing.
Following police department protocol, the officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
