National Politics

February 14, 2017 11:03 PM

Republican Anne Neu wins vacant Minnesota House seat

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Republican Anne Neu has been elected to fill a vacant Minnesota House seat.

In unofficial returns posted on the secretary of state's website, Neu defeated Democrat and former Duluth city councilwoman Laurie Warner in Tuesday's special election. Neu received more than 53 percent of the votes.

The Minnesota Supreme Court canceled the November election for the House district northeast of the Twin Cities after ruling that incumbent Rep. Bob Barrett did not live inside the district.

The result of the election will have little bearing on power in the state House, as Republicans already held a 19-seat edge over Democrats prior to Neu's victory.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos