Indictment: Alleged card fraud targeted deceased victims

A state grand jury indictment stemming from a Tempe Police Department investigation accuses two men of involvement in a fraud scheme that allegedly targeted deceased holders of credit cards.
A Jan. 23 indictment charges Jason Siebert-Thomas and Daylon G. Pierce with multiple counts of conspiracy, fraud and other crimes.
The Attorney General's Office says victims' personal information was used to obtain duplicate credit cards and make fraudulent purchase from luxury stores and hotels.
According to the office, at least nine victims have been identified but the investigation continues.
Christopher Doran, a defense attorney for Pierce, said the case is in its early stages and that he needs to see what evidence the prosecution has.
Online court records don't show a defense attorney for Siebert-Thomas who could comment on the allegations.
Comments