Grassroots group unites under progressive agenda in Minot

A grassroots group in Minot is working to determine whether the Democratic-NPL Party can be revitalized in the city or if it's time for a third party.
Republicans have dominated North Dakota politics in recent years, and all 12 Minot-area members of the state Legislature are Republican, the Minot Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2lHHw7A ).
Organizer Nicholas Trumbauer said the group formed a couple of weeks ago, after a message went out over Facebook about a meeting that about 30 people attended.
"My personal feeling on it is there's just a lack of organizational effort on the part of Democrats locally," Trumbauer said.
Trumbauer said the group must make decisions about whether people want to be active on the district level or through an umbrella group encompassing Minot's four districts. Some suggestions have included door-to-door canvassing in the city to find out what is on people's minds as well as fundraising for political campaigns.
"We feel if we organize and actually talk to people and find candidates, run quality campaigns, we can probably change things for the better," Trumbauer said.
Trumbauer said progressive-minded people are invited to bring ideas to the group's next meeting Wednesday.
