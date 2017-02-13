Gary might reduce number of city parks from current 57

The city of Gary might reduce the number of its parks in light of its declining population.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson says it's questionable whether some parks actually are serving city residents.
Parks Superintendent McKenya Dilworth said as many as 20 of the city's 57 parks could be allowed to revert to their natural states. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2klyQ4R ) Dilworth and Freeman-Wilson say any decision would be made in consultation with the city council and residents.
Dilworth said even if some of the parks are allowed to revert to nature, it doesn't mean the land won't be maintained. She says some of the land might be used as wetland mitigation to offset impacts caused by developers. In such cases, developers would provide money to help maintain the green space.
