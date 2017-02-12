National Politics

Arlington police say homeowner kills car burglar suspect

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Police in North Texas say a homeowner has shot and killed a man who was trying to break into a car.

Arlington police say they when they responded to call about a Sunday morning shooting, they found a 17-year-old who had been wounded. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say a second person fled the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives say they're investigating the case as a vehicle burglary that was interrupted by the homeowner.

Names of the people involved have not been immediately released. Authorities say once their investigation is completed, the case will be forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office for review.

