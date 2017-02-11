DC anti-abortion activists protest Planned Parenthood

Anti-abortion activists have rallied in Washington to call on the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood.
WTOP reports that (http://bit.ly/2kUEfS8 ) protesters wearing red vests that said "Pray for Life" gathered in northeast DC on Saturday. It was one of several anti-abortion protests being held across the country.
A small group of Planned Parenthood supporters holding signs that read things like "Defend women's rights" held a counter protest nearby.
Rev. Patrick Mahoney is a Presbyterian minister for Church On the Hill in DC and was one of the speakers at the anti-abortion protest. He told the crowd to pray that Congress will pass legislation cutting federal funding for the group.
Mahoney said there is now a "very real possibility" the legislation could get through Congress.
