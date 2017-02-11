Police kill man after checking out report of stolen car

A man is dead after police fired at a vehicle that hit officers.
The Honolulu Police Department says officers responding to a parking complaint Saturday morning found the man and a woman asleep inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Officers told them to exit the vehicle.
Police say the male driver tried to flee, pinning two officers and dragging another before police opened fire.
The officers and the woman sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police say they arrested the woman.
