Michigan Republicans make Ron Weiser chairman again

A former chairman of the Michigan Republican party is leading the GOP again.
Ron Weiser (WHY'-zer) was unanimously elected Saturday as chairman. Ronna Romney McDaniel stepped down to become head of the national party.
Meanwhile, Brandon Dillon is seeking re-election as chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party. Both parties are holding conventions this weekend.
Weiser told 3,000 party members in Lansing that "united we win; divided we lose." McDaniel gave a farewell speech, saying President Donald Trump's victory gives Michigan "the respect it deserves."
Republicans are looking to 2018 and the need to find a challenger to U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Former state Sen. Randy Richardville says he's considering a run.
