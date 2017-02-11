Police officer shoots, kills man during foot chase

Authorities say a man was shot and killed by police during a foot chase.
Cumberland County prosecutors say the shooting on South Avenue in Bridgeton occurred around 4 p.m. Friday. They say a gun was found near the man's body, but they have not released his name or said why officers were pursuing him.
No officers were injured in the incident, which remained under investigation Saturday. The name of the officer that fired the fatal shot was not disclosed.
Authorities have not said whether the man shot at police or anyone else.
The shooting is under review by the county prosecutor's office, which is standard procedure in shootings involving police officers.
